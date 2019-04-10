Inmate died of meth overdose: autopsy

SAN DIEGO — A methamphetamine overdose killed a 56-year-old parolee who suffered an apparent medical crisis in a holding cell at Vista Detention Facility and died a short time later, authorities reported Wednesday.

Postmortem exams determined that Joseph Castiglione was fatally stricken on the morning of Feb. 7 due to swallowing a “large amount” of methamphetamine wrapped in plastic, according to sheriff’s officials.

“As Mr. Castiglione had only been in custody eight hours at the time he went into medical distress, he may have ingested it prior to his arrest,” Lt. Michael Blevins said.

Medics took Castiglione, who was in custody on drug and parole-violation charges, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The county Medical Examiner’s Officer concluded that the cause of Castiglione’s death was acute methamphetamine toxicity, Blevins said.