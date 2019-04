CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Crews extinguished a fire that broke out inside an abandoned building Wednesday night in Chula Vista.

The blaze at 865 East H Street was reported just after 9 p.m., according to Chula Vista Fire Department.

The building most recently housed a seafood supermarket. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

***BREAKING NEWS*** crews are reporting fire from the roof of a large commercial structure. Please stay clear of the area. #chulavista #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/TZ2J0eStb4 — Chula Vista Fire (@chulavistafire) April 11, 2019