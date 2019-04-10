Caltrans crews finish installing suicide-deterrent spikes on Coronado Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Late last month, Caltrans crews finished installing spikes on the concrete barriers that line the Coronado Bridge.

The spikes are seen as a deterrent for people who are thinking about jumping off the side of the bridge.

"This is to basically to slow down the process hopefully put it in their minds, make them think there's something here, somebody cares," said Steven Bouchard, a proponent of the spikes.

Bouchard pointed out that three people have jumped to their deaths since the spikes went up, but he believes the spikes will ultimately work.

"It's sad but we may never know how many lives it has saved. Overall, I think it's going to do more good than harm," Bouchard said.

Caltrans paid more than $200,000 for the spikes and is considering other measures that will actually prevent people from jumping.