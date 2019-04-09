Victim in Clairemont home break-in dies

SAN DIEGO — A 58-year-old man who was seriously injured during a break-in at his home died in the hospital, authorities announced Tuesday.

The victim called his son, who was at work, around 11:45 a.m. Friday and told him there had been some type of break-in or robbery at his home. The son arrived at the home and found his father inside suffering from injuries to his upper body. When police arrived at the home in the 4100 block of Ashford Street, the man was unconscious and not breathing, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Matt Dobbs.

“Due to the nature of the incident and the victim’s condition, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene and will be handling the investigation,” Lt. Dobbs said, adding that no suspect information was immediately available.

The victim’s name was withheld.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find out what happened to the man and who took the safe was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

32.810624 -117.159909