Taylor Swift donates $113,000 to LGBTQ advocacy group

NASHVILLE — Taylor Swift has said she is “finding my voice in terms of politics,” and now she has put her money where her mouth is.

On Monday, the superstar singer donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, a pro-LGBTQ advocacy group, The Tennessean reported.

Swift sent the sizable donation along with a handwritten note to the organization’s executive director, Chris Sanders.

“Dear Chris, I’m writing you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the ‘Slate of Hate’ in our state legislature,” Swift wrote in the note that was shared on social media.

“Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I’m so grateful that they’re giving all people a place to worship.”

The group has been battling a series of bills in the Tennessee Legislature it says target the LGBTQ community.

“Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community,” Sanders told the Nashville paper. “She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear.”

Last year Swift endorsed two Democratic candidates who were running for the US Senate and House of Representatives.

In March, the pop superstar wrote a piece for Elle titled “30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30.”

“I took a lot of time educating myself on the political system and the branches of government that are signing off on bills that affect our day-to-day life,” Swift wrote.

“I saw so many issues that put our most vulnerable citizens at risk, and felt like I had to speak up to try and help make a change.”