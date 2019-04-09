San Diego school board unanimously votes to call for Beiser’s resignation

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Unified School Board Tuesday night unanimously voted on a resolution calling for Kevin Beiser’s resignation.

Long-time middle school teacher and San Diego school board member Kevin Beiser is accused of several acts of sexual abuse over a five-year period involving a young man who had political aspirations and wanted Beiser’s help and guidance. That man has chosen to remain anonymous and filed a lawsuit against Beiser and his husband Dan Mock as “John Doe.”

Last month, the San Diego County Democratic Party voted 58-4 on a resolution calling for the resignation of Beiser.

“We believe that someone who has been accused of this will likely not have the faith of the public to execute their duties as a public official and therefore they should step down and address this and have their day in court,” said Will Rodriguez-Kennedy, Chair for the San Diego County Democratic Party.

Three other men have also come forward, according a report by Voice of San Diego.