Motorcyclist injured in crash with deer near Palomar Mountain

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist broke his leg Tuesday when he collided with a deer on a rural road a few miles south of Palomar Mountain State Park, authorities said.

The accident happened shortly before 9 a.m. on westbound state Route 76 near South Grade Road in Pauma Valley, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Smale said.

The motorcyclist, whose name and age were not released, was westbound on state Route 76 when the deer darted into his path just east of South Grade Road, Smale said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a leg fracture, the officer said.