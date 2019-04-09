Dispute leads to stabbing at trailer park

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed following a dispute in Spring Valley Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at Sweetwater Lodge Trailer Park in the 10700 block of Jamacha Boulevard, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening wound.

The suspect ran off and was later detained by deputies at Paradise Valley Hospital. It was not yet clear why he went to the hospital.