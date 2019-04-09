Dispute leads to stabbing at trailer park

Posted 11:04 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, April 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A man was stabbed following a dispute in Spring Valley Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at Sweetwater Lodge Trailer Park in the 10700 block of Jamacha Boulevard, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening wound.

The suspect ran off and was later detained by deputies at Paradise Valley Hospital. It was not yet clear why he went to the hospital.

Google Map for coordinates 32.727623 by -116.963503.

