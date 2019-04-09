Home invasion victim owned popular doughnut shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A 58-year-old man who owned a popular doughnut shop died in the hospital days after he was seriously injured during a break-in at his home, authorities said Tuesday.

Randy Taing, 58, called his son, who was at work, around 11:45 a.m. Friday and told him there had been some type of break-in or robbery at his home. The son arrived at the home and found his father inside suffering from injuries to his upper body. When police arrived at the home in the 4100 block of Ashford Street, the man was unconscious and not breathing, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Matt Dobbs.

Taing was taken to a local hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. He remained on life support until Monday evening, when he was pronounced dead.

"Due to the nature of the incident and the victim's condition, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene and will be handling the investigation," Lt. Dobbs said, adding that no suspect information was immediately available.

Detectives determined that a safe was missing from the home, according to police. No suspects in the case have been identified.

"The investigation is in the initial stages, and not much is known at this time, as the victim was alone in the home (when he was injured) and ... never regained consciousness," Dobbs said.

Taing was the owner of Rose Donuts on Linda Vista Road. He was described as cheerful and kind, and his shop was known for having "the best maple doughnuts around."

"I'd come here on a regular basis when my girls were little, bought donuts for my co-workers, they always loved it," said Indra Perez, a friend of Taing's family.

Throughout the day, people like Perez brought flowers, cards and handwritten notes.

"I'm shocked ... we'd share stories of our kids. I'll miss him, miss him a lot." said Perez.

To help with the medical bills, family and friends of the Taing family have set up a GoFundMe page.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find out what happened to the man and who took the safe was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.