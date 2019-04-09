Gusty winds expected in mountains, deserts and coastal areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Gusty winds are expected to sweep through San Diego County Tuesday and cause potentially dangerous driving conditions, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that will last from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday for the county mountains.

A wind advisory will be in effect during the same time period near the coast and in the deserts.

The high wind warning means that sustained winds of at least 40 mph are expected, with gusts reaching over 58 mph, while a wind advisory signifies that sustained winds of at least 35 mph are expected, according to the NWS.

The westerly winds Tuesday are expected to range from 25 to 35 mph in the mountains, with gusts reaching 60 mph possible near mountain ridgetops, forecasters said.

In coastal areas, winds between 15 and 25 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 35 mph, and winds in desert areas will range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 50 mph possible.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS warned. Officials urged drivers to be cautious in low-visibility areas and look out for possible downed trees and power lines.

Accompanying the gusty conditions Tuesday will be partly cloudy skies.

High temperatures will be 66 to 71 degrees at the beaches and inland, 68 to 73 in the western valleys, 64 to 72 in the mountains and 85 to 90 in the deserts.