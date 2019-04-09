× Acura recalls 360,000 SUVs worldwide

SAN DIEGO — Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUVS, Honda’s luxury brand announced Tuesday.

The recall is due to a tail light issue that makes them go dark and may cause water to get into them.

This affects 2014 through 2019 MDX models mostly in North America, according to a statement released by Honda.

The company said that due to body variation in tailgate manufacturing, the rear tailgate lid light seals may deform and allow water to leak into the light assemblies and reach certain electrical components. Acura says it hasn’t received any reports of injury due to the defect.

Acura encouraged affected MDX owners to take their vehicle into an authorized dealer for repair where they will replace the seals, and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

The tail light recall comes after Honda and Acura previously recalled 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because they may have received defective airbags either as replacements during the Takata airbag recall or replacements after a wreck.