Teenagers arrested after fire destroys playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD Calif. – Two teenagers were arrested after a playground was destroyed by a fire Monday morning, police said.

Carlsbad police received a call at 3:45 a.m. about the fire at a playground located at Sweetwater Street and Coral Reef Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes.

A second fire was found in the road at the Coaster Station located in the 6500 block of Avenida Encinas.

Early investigation by the fire department revealed the fires were intentionally set, police said.

The investigation lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Their names were not released due to being minors.