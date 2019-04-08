‘Suspicious’ man seen lurking outside Islamic center, authorities say

VISTA, Calif — Authorities asked the public Monday for help in identifying a person seen behaving in a potentially suspicious manner last month outside a North County religious facility.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 20s, was spotted using his cellphone to take photos or video of Tri-City Islamic Center in the 2100 block of Industrial Court in Vista around 8:30 p.m. March 30, according to sheriff’s officials. When someone at the building approached and invited him in, the stranger ran off.

Investigators hope to track down the man — described as a roughly 5- foot-7-inch Latino with short dark hair and a blond beard — in order to question him about what he was doing outside the center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestopper.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.