Rapper Kodak Black slammed after offering to wait for Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend, Lauren London

LOS ANGELES – Kodak Black is facing criticism for some remarks he made about Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend in the wake of the rapper’s death.

Hussle was gunned down last Sunday near his Los Angeles clothing store.

As beloved as he was in the music industry, Hussle was also esteemed for his work as an activist.

There has been a tremendous outpouring of grief for him and support for his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London.

The pair shared a young son and had one of hip hop’s most enduring love stories.

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London’s hip-hop fairytale

On Saturday, Black talked about London during an Instagram live and said he would “be the best man I can be for her.”

“I’ll give her a whole year,” the rapper said in the video. “She might need a whole year to be crying and s*** for him.”

The comments sparked an immediate backlash.

Justin Credible, a DJ with the Los Angeles radio station Power 106, tweeted that the station would be boycotting Black’s music.

“We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black,” the tweet said. “With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip.”

Fellow rappers T.I. and The Game recorded profanity laced videos slamming Black.

“You outta pocket n****,” T.I. said.

Real 92.3’s Big Boy posted on Instagram, saying “I won’t disrespect my timeline posting a pic of Kodak Black.”

“However, I will say this, I’m not here for the blatant disrespect and fake ass apologies,” the longtime radio host wrote. “To disrespect the King Nipsey and The Queen Lauren, is where I draw the line.”

On Sunday, Black posted an apology of sorts on Instagram.

“If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I am sorry,” Black said. “Even though I didn’t.”

London has not commented publicly about the incident.