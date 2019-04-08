More than 56K pounds of stuffed sandwiches recalled for possible plastic contamination

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. — North Carolina company J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. has recalled 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwiches because they may contain plastic.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the products were produced by J & J Snack Foods from February 19 and February 20, 2019.

Below are the two products being recalled:

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The USDA says they haven’t received reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

The USDA also added that it is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Customers who may have bought these items should either throw them away or return the sandwiches to the store they bought them from.

To learn more about the recall, click here.