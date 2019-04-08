× Marine to stand trial for murder, DUI in crash that killed father of 2

VISTA, Calif. — A Camp Pendleton Marine accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on a rural Bonsall-area road on New Year’s Day was ordered Monday to stand trial on charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury.

Adam Daniel Barooshian, 25, remains in custody without bail in connection with the predawn Jan. 1 crash that killed 29-year-old Christopher Williams of Oceanside.

The defendant was allegedly speeding to the east on the westbound side of state Route 76 near Via Monserate shortly before 4 a.m. when his Lexus IS 300 hit Williams, who died at the scene.

The father of two sons ages 8 and 5 had been on his way home from his job as a security guard and emergency medical technician at Pauma Casino, according to the Oceanside Police Officers’ Association, which employs the victim’s wife as a public-safety dispatcher.

Medics took Barooshian to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of superficial injuries. About six hours after the deadly wreck, the Massachusetts native was booked into county jail in Vista on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and murder. Barooshian’s blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.18 percent, more than twice the legal limit for driving, according to Deputy District Attorney David Uyar.

Barooshian will be back in court May 20 for a Superior Court arraignment.