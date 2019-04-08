Man shot while driving in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man was shot in the arm while driving in Lakeside Monday evening, authorities said.

The victim was driving onto the Winter Gardens Boulevard onramp to southbound state Route 67 when he was shot shortly before 6 p.m. His condition was not known but he was awake and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are searching for the suspect, who was driving a white Chevrolet Impala.

California Highway Patrol officers shut down the onramp for the investigation.

⁦@SDSheriff⁩ investigating a shooting in Lakeside. One man shot and hospitalized. Suspect is a black man driving a white Chevy Impala. CHP shutting down Winter Gardens Blvd. onramp to the 67 ⁦@fox5sandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/BWDhyzsPI6 — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) April 9, 2019

Investigators say this is the victim’s car. He was driving onto a SB 67 onramp when he was shot in the arm. Good samaritans pulled over to help. He was reportedly talking and awake when medics arrived @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/xEPALbLrrn — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) April 9, 2019