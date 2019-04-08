Man accused of fatally shooting mother of his child during custody exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Officials on Monday identified the man suspected of killing the mother of his child in front of the Hawthorne police station as a local resident.

Jacob Munn, 31, got into an argument with the victim during a custody exchange of their 17-month-old child around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

Munn subsequently fired a shotgun at the woman, the agency alleged. An officer heard the gunfire and shot at Munn, but the attacker was able to get into his car and drive away, Lt. Jim Royer told KTLA.

Authorities took protective care of the child, who was not hurt.

Police reported finding Munn's vehicle abandoned a half a mile south of the police station. They detained him three hours later in the 4400 block of 134th Street, not far from where his car was discovered.

Investigators are currently interviewing family members, including the child's grandmother, who was with the victim during the custody exchange, Chief Michael Ishii told KTLA. The victim's name has not been released.

The fatal incident occurred just hours after Hawthorne police became involved in another shootout that stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute at a Marriott hotel.

In that incident, an officer was shot and wounded in the leg by a man accused of chasing a female at the hotel's property. The perpetrator, identified by police as 27-year-old James Lewis of Los Angeles, tried to evade officers and exchanged shots with them at a nearby shopping center in Manhattan Beach.

The gunfire drew a large response from various law enforcement agencies and prompted shoppers and others in the area to shelter in place.

Lewis was taken into custody not long after the shootout, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound in the torso, according to officials.

Both incidents remain under investigation.