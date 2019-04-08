Mailman honored for saving crash victims before car burst into flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A United States Postal Service mail carrier was honored Monday for his heroic effort in saving the lives of two Escondido residents after a crash.

On October 16, Eric Reyes was delivering mail along his route around 4 p.m. when he heard a crash at the intersection of Harding Street and Lincoln Avenue in Escondido. Witnesses ran to help three siblings in the Ford Ranger while Reyes rushed to the Volkswagen. He pulled a 19-year-old male driver and his 20-year-old female passenger, Angelique Arenas, to safety before the vehicles burst into flames.

Reyes was presented with a letter from the Postmaster General of the United States Monday morning at the Orange Glen Station Post Office in Escondido.