Locals rally to fight sale of San Diego’s last wooden skating rink

SAN DIEGO -- Locals rallied Monday as San Diego City Couilmembers were expected to vote on the proposed sale of San Diego's last wooden skating rink.

A company named Pacifica recently placed a bid and won to buy the property that is currently Skateworld San Diego.

The rink has been hanging in the balance since Civic San Diego, a city-owned nonprofit, decided to open bids to sell the property.

The San Diego City Council is expected to decide Monday if the sale to Pacifica will go through, or if bidding should be reopened to other investors. Residents say at the very least they want the bidding to reopen.