Gasoline poured on baseball field, set on fire to ‘dry the field quicker’

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. – Officials in Connecticut said a “poor decision” was made when 24 gallons of gasoline was poured on a baseball field on Saturday and set on fire to “dry the field quicker.”

According to town officials, the Ridgefield High school baseball game was delayed due to wet field conditions on Saturday.

Officials posted a statement on Facebook:

“A poor decision was made (and being looked into by the RPD) to “dry the field quicker” and 24 gallons of gasoline was poured and set on fire. Thanks to the RFD, Peter Hill the Director of Public Works, DEEP, the RPD, and our Certified Spill Response Team for their incredible help. No one was injured and no one is in danger.”

No one was injured.

Ridgefield Police are looking into the “decision” to pour gasoline on the field. The field will likely remain closed for a week while investigators complete the investigation.

Field Maintenance at Governors Field in Ridgefield. First responders currently on scene. Game being moved? Environmental Hazard? pic.twitter.com/9eKd2JcBJC — NortonAmityTeacher (@AmityNorton) April 6, 2019