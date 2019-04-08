FOX 5 to broadcast Seals lacrosse on April 27

Posted 12:18 PM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, April 8, 2019

San Diego Seals lacrosse (Photo: San Diego Seals)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Seals play the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, April 27, and FOX 5 will give you the best seat in the house.

he Seals home game against the Bandits at Pechanga Arena will air live on FOX 5 at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to partner with the San Diego Seals and bring the action and excitement of lacrosse to television,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 President and General Manager. “The Seals have created a groundswell here in San Diego, with a tremendous following and great attendance. FOX 5 is proud to deliver a local lacrosse game to our viewers along with over 820 hours of live sports on FOX 5.”

