FOX 5 to broadcast Seals lacrosse on April 27

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Seals play the Buffalo Bandits on Saturday, April 27, and FOX 5 will give you the best seat in the house.

he Seals home game against the Bandits at Pechanga Arena will air live on FOX 5 at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to partner with the San Diego Seals and bring the action and excitement of lacrosse to television,” said Scott Heath, FOX 5 President and General Manager. “The Seals have created a groundswell here in San Diego, with a tremendous following and great attendance. FOX 5 is proud to deliver a local lacrosse game to our viewers along with over 820 hours of live sports on FOX 5.”