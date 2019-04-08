Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions cheating scandal

BOSTON — Actress Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty on a college admissions scandal Monday, sources say.

Huffman, along with other 12 other wealthy parents agreed to work with prosecutors. Other parents involved with the scandal have opted to continue fighting.

Dozens were arrested and charged in the nationwide scandal, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.” Parents are accused of paying Rick Singer, the CEO of a company to help students gain admission into elite schools between $15,000 to $1.2 million. Some of the universities involved include Stanford, the University of San Diego and the University of Southern California.

The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Monday, stemming from a payment of $15,000 to facilitate cheating for her daughter on the SATs, according to federal prosecutors.

Huffman’s full statement, obtained by CNN, follows below:

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s Office.

I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions.

I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.

My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Former USD men’s basketball coach Lamont Smith, along with two others tied with the school may have been involved, officials said.

Del Mar real estate executive Toby MacFarlane and former media executive Elisabeth Kimmel were also named by prosecutors in the scheme.

Other notable names involved in the case are actress Lori Loughlin and professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson admitted to using ringleader Rick Singer’s company during the college admission process.

Our family, along with thousands of others, used Rick Singer’s company to guide us through the college admission process. We are shocked by the revelations of these events. Obviously, we were not part of this fraud, our kids would disown us if we ever tried to interfere. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 14, 2019

This story is developing. Check back for updates.