City Council rejects sale of Skateworld to developer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego City Council Monday voted down a proposal to sell the city's only remaining wooden roller skating rink to a developer who planned to demolish it and replace it with a big box retail store.

After listening to dozens of speakers who pleaded with council members to save the skating rink in Linda Vista, the council voted 6-3 against selling the Skateworld property to the developer Pacifica.

The fate of the rink has been hanging in the balance since Civic San Diego, a city-owned nonprofit, decided to open bids to sell the property.

Sunday, Skateworld supporters held a rally calling on the city to reopen the bidding on the property. They claimed that Civic San Diego opened a secretive bidding process that didn't include the community.

“Money cannot replace what this building means to us,” said longtime resident Margarita Castro.

Supporters said Skateworld, which has been family owned for 44 years, is one of the only safe recreational places for young people in the community.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.