Bald eagle shot and killed near her nest; $6K reward offered for information

DREW COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities were looking for the person who shot and killed a female bald eagle found late last month in southeastern Arkansas.

The body of the protected bird, the national symbol of the United States, was found in Drew County on March 28, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The AGFC said the bird’s body was found near a nest and they believe she was tending to it at the time of her death. The eagle was transferred to Little Rock Zoo, where it was determined she died of a gunshot wound.

Bald eagles were removed from the US’ list of endangered and threatened species in 2007 but remain protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Lacey Act. Under the MBTA , anyone harming one of the regal birds could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible,” the AGFC said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the AGFC’s Stop Poaching Hotline at 800-482-9262.