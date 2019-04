Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Fire investigators were looking for clues as to who may have set a playground on fire early Monday morning.

A playground at Saltgrass Avenue was destroyed after it was likely set ablaze, Carlsbad firefighters said. It happened around 3:45 a.m.

A ring of flames was seen burning around the playground before it spread to the structure.

Investigators waited until the sun came up to check for evidence.