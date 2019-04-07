Threat to South Bay school wasn’t credible, police say

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police said Sunday that a threat made to Bonita Vista High School over social media was “unsubstantiated,” but extra police will be on campus Monday as a precaution.

Police investigated an Instagram comment that suggested a shooting was going to take place on Monday at the approximately-2,500-student campus. An Instagram user with the handle @f***diswrld posted the comment Saturday onto a weeks-old post from the school’s ASB account, @bvhs_asb.

“Shooting up on the campus on Monday,” the comment — which has since been taken down — said. “I like some of you. Try to skip school if you value your life.”

The user finished the comment with a profane hashtag directed at the high school, then posted another one warning students “I don’t think you guys are gonna wanna hide at the 900s” apparently referring to a cluster of classrooms on the northern end of the school.

The comment, which was posted sometime around 4 p.m. Saturday onto a March 22 post congratulating Bonita Vista High’s 2019-20 ASB officers, appeared to have gone unnoticed by authorities and school officials for nearly a whole day.

Around noon Sunday, Twitter user @AlbertTovar13 tweeted at the Chula Vista Police Department with a screenshot of the comment, which he said was taken by his son.

The Police Department responded thanking the user and said the high school “will be addressing this concern as soon as they can.”

Around the same time as the Police Department’s response, the high school addressed the threat on its ASB Instagram page and its Twitter account.

“This afternoon we were made aware of a possible social media threat to our school,” it said on both pages. “We are working with Chula Vista Police who is actively investigating this matter. We will update you further as we learn more.”

Several users commented on the second Instagram post saying the original person who made the threat tried to walk it back in a later comment by claiming it was all a joke, but the account was no longer able to be seen on Instagram as of Sunday afternoon.

Sweetwater Union High School District responded to the threat with a statement to City News Service.

“Today, Bonita Springs High School was made aware of a threat via social media,” the district said. “After working closely with Chula Vista police, they are able to confirm that this threat is unsubstantiated and school will continue as normal on Monday.

“We will have additional law enforcement on campus as a precaution,” the district said. “The safety and security of our students is a top priority and we thank you for your continued support.”

32.647117 -116.999223