Police officer shot at Manhattan Beach shopping area

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. -- One person has been detained after a Hawthorne police officer was shot and wounded at a shopping area in Manhattan Beach on Sunday morning, authorities said.

While officials asked those in the area of Rosecrans Avenue and Aviation Boulevard to shelter in place as a precaution, they don't believe there's any active threat to the public.

Police responded to the 14400 block of Aviation Boulevard around 9:30 a.m. and learned that an officer was shot in front of the REI Manhattan Beach store, Hawthorne police Sgt. Chris Wiley told KTLA. The officer was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Officers found and detained the suspect, Wiley said.

Witness Kevin McCullough said he started video recording after a male being followed police near a hotel started running between traffic.

"I didn’t think he was going to pull out a gun, but before I knew it, there was massive gunfire," McCullough told KTLA. "And then I saw the police officer down. I saw several police dragging him around the building."

Cullough managed to record several videos from the scene, including that of a man running on a sidewalk on Rosecrans Avenue as officers followed behind. In another footage, several loud shots are heard.

A total of two people were transported for treatment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities are still working to clear the area, Hawthorne police tweeted at 10:40 a.m. California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the northbound and southbound lanes of Aviation Boulevard between 135th Street and Rosecrans Avenue.

Check back for updates on this developing story.