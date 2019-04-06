× Superheroes descend on Balboa Park for 15th Race For Autism

SAN DIEGO — It was a beautiful Saturday for the 15th Race For Autism 5K and Family Walk at Balboa Park.

Thousands of superheroes descended on the park for the event, which raises money for autism programs and treatments across the country.

FOX 5 was out in force for the event, with Raoul Martinez as MC and plenty more members of the FOX 5 family participating in the 5K.

This year’s event had raised more than $114,000 as of Saturday afternoon, with more donations left to be counted.

Learn more and donate to the cause here.