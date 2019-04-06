Son suspected of stabbing father in North County

ENCINITAS, Calif. –An argument at an Encinitas home took a violent turn when a man was stabbed by his own son, deputies said Saturday.

The dispute happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday at a home near the intersection of Saxony and Normandy roads in Leucadia, San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brett Garrett said.

A father and son got into a shouting match, which soon exploded into a physical confrontation before the son stabbed the father, sheriff’s deputies said.

Paramedics took the father to a hospital, where he was treated for a single, non-life-threatening stab wound and reported the incident, according to information from Garrett.

The son fled the home after the attack.

Deputies headed to the house and searched the area for the suspect using a helicopter and police dogs, Garrett said, but he was apparently able to escape without a trace.

The Sheriff’s Department was continuing to search for the suspect, but his name and age were not released.