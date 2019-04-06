× Inmate escapes East County women’s jail

SANTEE, Calif. — Officers searched for an inmate who escaped an East County jail for women Saturday evening.

The inmate escaped Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee around 7 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department.

Officials from multiple agencies were spreading out in the area and closing roads trying to track the inmate down.

The facility, on Riverview Parkway near Magnolia Avenue, is the county’s primary location for women prisoners in San Diego County. The facility opened in 2014.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.