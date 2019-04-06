× Crews battle fire at North County home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Firefighters battled flames at a home in North County Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out on Division Street near Interstate 5 in Oceanside around 2 p.m., North County fire officials said. Flames broke out in the two-story home’s attic and had not been extinguished by 4 p.m. The battle was complicated by the fire spreading to nearby palm trees.

Firefighters could not confirm anyone was injured, but said there were reports of people inside the building when crews first arrived.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.