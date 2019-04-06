Community finishes murdered dad’s dream project for daughters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- Thanks to a local landscaping company and a local radio station, a National City man's dream project for his girls has become a reality.

It's a project started by Horace Williams for his daughters, who suffer from severe allergies to grass. Williams wanted to give them a fun and safe place to play outside -- a goal he couldn't complete before he was killed in an apparent road rage incident in Chula Vista in November.

When San Diego's Channel 93.3 heard about the family’s story, the radio station reached out to its listeners through its "Make Happiness Happen" segment and helped secure a company called Evo Turf to make the family’s wish a reality.

“We take people who have a project in need, and we team them up with people who can make that happen,” 93.3 radio DJ Kramer explained. “When we heard this story, we knew we wanted to be a part of it.”

Evo Turf's Nick Martinez said his company felt the same way: “It makes me so happy that a group of guys like this and a company such as Evo Turf can step up to the plate and give something to a family that really needs it."

The landscaping project would not have ever been completed if it wasn’t for the generosity of so many. “You saw how the yard was before; we never thought we’d get it done,” Williams' fiance, Sasha Martinez, told FOX 5.

In November, Sasha suddenly found herself a single mother of five girls after her fiance's death. At the time, Williams had been working hard on completing his landscaping project: installing artificial turf for two of his daughters who were unable to go outside or play in the park due to severe allergies to grass and other plants.

Knowing how important that project was, Horace’s brother John, contacted 93.3 after the father's death.

“Bringing some joy into their life, and giving them that area to escape from the inside is something that is going to be amazing. We cannot wait to see their eyes, and see how they love it and play on it and all that stuff,” said Martinez .

Seeing the project come to fruition is something Sasha thought would never happen. She said the community coming together like this gives her hope that despite their loss, they’re all going to be okay.

"We are loved. He was loved. And he’s still loved," Sasha said. "It’s just helped me a lot ... I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today if it wasn’t for everyone’s support."

Channel 93.3’s Make Happiness Happen is a regular segment on the Kramer and Geena morning show: learn more here.