CHP officer killed in crash that shut down freeway in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- A California Highway Patrol Officer was killed and at least two other people were injured in a crash on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore Saturday, KTLA reports.

The crash resulted in the closure of all southbound lanes of I-15 from Indian Truck Trail to Nichols Road, authorities said.

The agency announced on Facebook that the officer killed was Sgt. Steve Licon.

The crash happened near Nichols Road around 4:30 p.m. when a vehicle and the officer's motorcycle crashed, CHP incident logs showed. Three people were injured and rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department spokesperson Tawny Cabral said.

It is unclear whether the officer was one of the three people initially reported injured.

Traffic was being diverted off to Indian Truck Trail, Caltrans said in a tweet. It wasn't clear how long the lanes would remain closed.

No further details were immediately available.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.