CALEXICO, Calif. -- Protesters gathered in anticipation of President Trump's visit to the US-Mexico border in Calexico Friday.

Trump will visit a 2.25-mile stretch of a newly built border wall in Calexico, similar to the one in San Ysidro. He will also meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

