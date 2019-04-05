President Trump poised to visit US-Mexico border in Calexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALEXICO, Calif. --President Trump was scheduled to visit Southern California Friday after backing down on his threat to shut down the southern border.

As opposed to a total border shutdown, Trump has recently shifted his focus to potential tariffs.

Hours before Air Force One was set to land in The Golden State, President Trump tweeted that "if for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to tariff at 25% all cars made and Mexico,"

The Crazed and Dishonest Washington Post again purposely got it wrong. Mexico, for the first time in decades, is meaningfully apprehending illegals at THEIR Southern Border, before the long march up to the U.S. This is great and the way it should be. The big flow will stop....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

....However, if for any reason Mexico stops apprehending and bringing the illegals back to where they came from, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and shipped over the Border to us. If that doesn’t work, which it will, I will close the Border....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

....This will supersede USMCA. Likewise I am looking at an economic penalty for the 500 Billion Dollars in illegal DRUGS that are shipped and smuggled through Mexico and across our Southern Border. Over 100,00 Americans die each year, sooo many families destroyed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

Trump will visit a 2.25-mile stretch of a newly built border wall in Calexico, similar to the one in San Ysidro. He will also meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He's also scheduled to visit Los Angeles.

Ahead of Trump's visit, the hustle and bustle around the Calexico Port of Entry was apparent Thursday.

Locals told FOX 5 when the old wall came down, a piece of it was made into a small monument at a city park.

President Trump is expected around noon Friday.