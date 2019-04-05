Police search for 4 men who tried stealing man’s car

SAN DIEGO – Police were searching for a group of four men who attempted to steal a 24-year-old man’s car Friday morning in the Lake Murray area but left after they couldn’t get his car into drive.

The 24-year-old man was sitting in his 2009 Audi A4 in the 9200 block of Lake Murray Boulevard shortly before 2:45 a.m. when he was approached by a group of four men, all believed to be in their 20s, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The men opened the driver’s side car door and began going through the victim’s pockets, Heims said.

One of the men had a gun in his waistband and the group took an undisclosed amount of cash from the man along with his car keys then made him get out of the car, the officer said.

The victim walked away and the men got into his car and started it, but got out after they couldn’t get the Audi into drive, Heims said.

The group then ran to a two-door Pontiac sedan parked around the corner and drove eastbound on Highwood Drive, he said.

No detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s eastern division were investigating it.