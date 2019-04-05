Sailor wounded, alleged gunman dead after shooting at Naval Air Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Air Station Oceana was no longer on lockdown after a security incident at the base where one sailor was shot and another was killed by security personnel, WTKR reported.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m.

Officials in Virginia Beach said the victim, a female sailor, was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with multiple gunshot injuries.

The suspected shooter was a man in the U.S. Navy and the shooting was domestic in nature, WTKR reported. Base officials said he was carrying a single handgun with no additional ammo.

The identities of the shooter and the victim have not been released yet, pending notification of next-of-kin.

Officials put the base on lockdown, but it is was opened back up around 9:45 a.m.

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, as well as Rep. Elaine Luria, released statements on the shooting:

Sen. Kaine

“My office is closely monitoring the situation at Naval Station Oceana. My heart is with those who have been impacted and I’m grateful for the first responders on the scene.”

Sen. Warner

“I watched this situation with great concern this morning. My office has been in communication with Navy officials regarding this morning’s incident at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach. At this time, I want to thank the Virginia Beach Emergency Teams and the security officers at the base for quickly securing the base. Rest assured that I will continue to be in close communication as officials gather more information.”

Rep. Luria

“My heart goes out to the victim, and I hope she makes a speedy recovery. Thankful for our first responders as always.”

There is no further information at this time that officials are confirming, and officials are still investigating the shooting.