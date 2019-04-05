Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury in North County crash

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries this morning in a crash near a Rancho Bernardo intersection, police said.

It happened shortly before 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Bernardo Drive and Matinal Road, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Stirk said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Poway for treatment of a serious leg injury, which was not believed to be life- threatening, Stirk said.

Police were looking into whether the man, whose age was not immediately available, was injured in a collision with another vehicle or if he lost control of the motorcycle on his own, the sergeant said.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s traffic division were investigating the crash.