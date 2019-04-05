Man shot at Clairemont Mesa home

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot during an apparent break-in at a home in Clairemont Mesa late Friday morning.

Police said the man was shot just before noon at a house on Ashford Street near Lindbergh Neighborhood Park. He was rushed to the hospital but officials did not comment on the severity of his injuries.

Officers shut down the roadway between Hatton and Mustang streets while searching the neighborhood for the shooter, San Diego Police Sgt. Michael Stirk said. The shooter remained at large as of early afternoon.

Heavy police presence here on Ashford St. Authorities are investigating a “critical incident”. We know that one person was transported to a local hospital. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/FnplLkLM4H — Andrew Nomura (@NomuraReports) April 5, 2019

Officers searched the home inside and out before deciding it was safe to begin their full investigation. Streets were closed in the immediate area as officers interviewed neighbors and potential witnesses.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.