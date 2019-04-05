× Man fatally shot by SDPD officer identified

SAN YSIDRO – Authorities Friday publicly identified a 50-year-old man who was fatally shot after he allegedly brandished and fired off an assault rifle at a San Ysidro mobile home park, then allegedly pointed the weapon at officers.

Alfonso Cervantes, who lived in the mobile home park with his wife and family, was fatally shot after patrol personnel responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of gunfire in the 100 block of West Calle Primera, according to San Diego police.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man walking through the mobile home park near the southern junction of Interstate 5 and Interstate 805 with what appeared to be a rifle resembling an AK-47, Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

“The witnesses described the man as acting strangely and (reported he) appeared to be hiding from someone,” Dobbs said.

Multiple residents also reported that the man had pointed the rifle at them during the initial incident, the lieutenant said.

Officers cordoned off the area “as they developed a tactical plan to handle the incident as safely as possible,” Dobbs said.

“At one point, the man approached the officers’ location and fired a round from his rifle,” Dobbs said. “The man retreated behind a row of RVs and was again seen a few seconds later, still holding the rifle.”

Cervantes did not comply with orders the drop the firearm, according to Dobbs.

“According to a witness, the man raised the weapon toward the east — in the direction of the officers — and gunshots were again heard and the men fell to the ground,” Dobbs said.

Officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived, but Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

No other civilians or officers were injured, Dobbs said, adding that “a loaded assault-style rifle was found next to the man.”

“One San Diego police officer fired his weapon during the incident,” Dobbs said. “The officers name is not being released at this time, but he is a 2 1/2-year veteran of the department.”

The gunfire prompted a brief lockdown at nearby Willow Elementary School.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.