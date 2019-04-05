Drug dealer sentenced for man’s Fentanyl overdose death

SAN DIEGO — A Fallbrook man who sold heroin laced with Fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed on the drugs was sentenced to more than a dozen years in federal prison Friday.

Corey Bernard Green, 42, was sentenced in San Diego federal court Friday for providing the laced drugs to 34-year-old Joseth Adam Sellars, who died Nov. 3, 2017. Sellars, who had reached about 100 days of sobriety by the date of his death, was found by his wife, lying face down on the couple’s living room floor, according to prosecutors.

Authorities say text messages between Green and Sellars indicated that Green provided him with the laced heroin and that Sellars took an Uber to Green’s home to pick up the drugs. Following Sellars’ death, prosecutors say Green made internet searches related to Sellars’ death, with keywords including Fallbrook and Nov. 3.

Green was arrested Nov. 30, 2017, and later pleaded guilty to a manufacturing a controlled substance charge filed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He later also pleaded guilty to a distribution of fentanyl count filed by federal prosecutors.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Sellars’ wife, Rebecca, said she had repeatedly told Green to “leave my husband alone” while Sellars was going through drug treatment.

On the day she found her husband dead, she said “I woke up in a very good mood because I believed my husband was 102 days sober.”

Sellars’ wife was quoted in the government’s sentencing papers that “in an instant, the earth stopped spinning, the sun ceased shining, and all I could see was a world that I didn’t want to live in anymore.”

The sentencing papers also stated that the case was a “prime example of the extraordinarily devastating impact that fentanyl, a drug far more potent than heroin, has on lives.”