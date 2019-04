SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A dump truck crash at a construction site in Spring Valley caused a gas leak and evacuations Friday morning, authorities said.

San Miguel Fire Department and San Diego Gas & Electric crews went to the 8700 block of Valenica Street around 8 a.m.

A dozen homes in the area were evacuated and others were told to shelter-in-place.

SDG&E crews were working on shutting off the gas.

32.734646 -117.008686