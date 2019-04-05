2 young men arrested on suspicion of tasing, carjacking man

SAN DIEGO – Two young men were behind bars Friday on suspicion of using a Taser on a 43-year-old man and stealing his car in the Encanto area, police said.

It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 60th Street and Brooklyn Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man walked up behind the 43-year-old man and used a Taser on him, Heims said.

The victim fell to the ground and the two thieves went through his pockets and took his car keys, then drove away in the victim’s 2015 Toyota Prius, the officer said.

Officers responded to the area and searched for the car, which they found around an hour and a half later near the intersection of Bollenbacher and Swaner streets, less than a mile from where the theft had taken place, Heims said.

The 18-year-old, later identified as Joron Walker, and the 20-year-old, later identified as Johnathon Eggers, were in the car when it was located and they were taken into custody without incident, he said.

Both men were booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records. They were both being held in lieu of $75,000 pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.