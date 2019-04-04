Win a VIP Experience for 4 at the San Diego Zoo
-
FOX 5 San Diego Zoo Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
San Diego Zoo bids farewell to giant pandas
-
12 people injured in crash near Safari Park
-
Riders survive terrifying wind-whipped balloon ride at Safari Park, witness says
-
2 elephants at Safari Park join study on milk nutrition
-
-
Zoo caring for giraffe with inflamed nose, throat
-
5-month-old giraffe euthanized after being found with gore wound at Safari Park
-
San Diego Comic Fest returns to Comic-Con’s more intimate roots
-
4 airlines to switch terminals at San Diego airport by end of January
-
Farmers Insurance Open begins with star-studded field
-
-
25th annual ShamROCK festival set for Saturday
-
Cardi B, J Balvin, Bad Bunny to headline festival in Rosarito Beach
-
High winds buffet riders at 2 San Diego theme parks