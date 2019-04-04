Wife speaks about Navy SEAL’s release from brig ahead of war crimes trial

SAN DIEGO — The wife of decorated Navy SEAL Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, who is accused of war crimes, spoke out about her husband’s release from the brig at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

Andrea Gallagher said she is thankful that he is out but at the same time is still not satisfied with the way her husband is being treated.

Pictures taken just hours after Chief Gallagher was released from the brig, where he had been staying since September, captured emotional moments shared between him, his wife and youngest child.

“I mean it was just surreal,” Andrea Gallagher said.

Chief Gallagher’s release followed a tweet from President Donald Trump that said the Navy SEAL would be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court.

“It was just an answer to about a million prayers that we really were just so thankful that the President finally saw the situation and he stepped in and he intervened in this way,” Andrea Gallagher said.

Chief Gallagher, who has served his country for nearly 20 years and has done eight tours overseas, is accused of various war crimes including stabbing a detained and wounded teenage ISIS fighter to death, posing with a body during a re-enlistment ceremony and shooting at civilians. Chief Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to the alleged crimes.

“You have a huge sense of betrayal of everything that you’ve done has been completely discarded and thrown by the wayside and now you’re being vilified based on false allegations,” Andrea Gallagher said.

Since he was taken into custody, his wife said he has been treated unjustly.

“He deserves the benefit of the doubt to be held as innocent until proven guilty and he also deserves due process,” she said.

Andrea Gallagher said now that her husband has been moved to a naval base, things are better and his family is able to see him more, but said he is still not being treated fairly. She told FOX 5 his confinement is still too restrictive and he has not been given a phone or computer so that he can often speak to his family or attorneys.

“We thought as a family that the presidential order was going to be enough. We were sadly disappointed to see that the command is still overreaching in this way,” Andrea Gallagher said.

Chief Gallagher’s loved ones said they still have much more to fight for.

“Our biggest hope is that the President continues to keep an eye on what’s going on here. That we can continue to be a voice for many people in the military that have been discarded and treated in an inhumane way and that we will see justice,” his wife said.

Naval Special Warfare Public Affairs Officer Tamara Lawrence sent FOX 5 the following statement:

“As directed by the President, the Navy has moved Chief Gallagher out of pre-trial confinement to a less restrictive confinement on March 30. The less restrictive confinement is similar to house-arrest on a military base. As has been the case throughout, Chief Gallagher will be allowed visitation from immediate family as well as his legal defense team. Chief Gallagher does have access to a telephone to call his immediate family and his attorneys.”

Gallagher’s trial is set for May 28.