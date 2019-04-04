Teen accused in knifepoint sex assaults faces new charges

SAN DIEGO — A young man already facing charges of sexually assaulting two women in the greater San Diego area was charged with five additional felony counts Thursday involving a third victim.

Bail was also increased from $1.25 million to $2 million for Seth Alan Roberts, 18, who is accused of sexually assaulting the women between early October and late November, on three separate occasions in Bonita, Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa.

Police allege Roberts identified himself by his first name to the victims, told them that he was from out of state, then sexually assaulted them “with a weapon.”

Roberts was arrested on Dec. 5 and initially charged with forcible rape and forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object in relation to two of the victims. Prosecutors filed five additional charges for “forcible sex crimes involving sexual penetration, rape and sodomy,” with knife-use allegations, in connection with the third alleged victim.

He’s next due in court June 28 for a readiness conference.