Padres fan thrown out for heckling Dbacks outfielder Adam Jones, a San Diego native

SAN DIEGO — A Padres fan at Petco Park was thrown out of Wednesday’s game for allegedly yelling profanities at a visiting team’s outfielder — a player who was born and raised in San Diego, azcentral.com reports.

The Arizona Diamondbacks’ Adam Jones told reporters that he asked ballpark security to remove the fan who was berating him from the stands behind his post in right field.

“These fans in sports, man, they’re starting to get a little more brazen,” Jones told the website. “I’ve said it many times, and obviously I’ve had altercations with fans. My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite – we suck, I struck out, the team’s not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There’s kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I’m a little kid, that’s a no-no.

“On the street, they’d never do that. In the ballpark when you’ve paid your admission, there’s no need for all that stuff. The second I hear somebody cussing us out, you’re gone. … I made a nice play, and just hearing the B-word, F-word, that’s not baseball talk.”

Jones said he was even more disappointed by the interaction because he is a San Diego native. He graduated from Morse High School in southeast San Diego.

Jones even played the hometown hero for Team USA in a 2017 World Baseball Classic game at Petco Park.

“I told them, ‘I’m from San Diego. Watch what you say to me,'” Jones said. “I’m from here. That means all my boys is here. So, be aware.’”

It wasn’t the first time Jones has been at the center of an ugly interaction with a fan — in 2017, the Boston Red Sox apologized after a fan allegedly called the outfielder a racial slur and threw a bag of peanuts at him.