Ozzy Osbourne postpones tour as he recovers from health issues

SAN DIEGO – Legendary heavy-metal singer Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his tour, including the Chula Vista show, as he continues to recover from an injury.

The singer was hospitalized in February after complications from influenza, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, had tweeted.

“Ozzy will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery,” the singer tweeted Thursday.

Osbourne stated that the shows would be rescheduled for February 2020. His Chula Vista show will now be July 29, 2020.

Tickets for the postponed “No More Tours 2” farewell tour will be valid for the new dates or can be refunded at point of purchase.

