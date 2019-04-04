Ozzy Osbourne postpones tour as he recovers from health issues

Posted 11:49 AM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, April 4, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne Announces "No More Tours 2" Final World Tour at Press Conference at his Los Angeles Home on February 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

SAN DIEGO – Legendary heavy-metal singer Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his tour, including the Chula Vista show, as he continues to recover from an injury.

The singer was hospitalized in February after complications from influenza, his wife, Sharon Osbourne, had tweeted.

“Ozzy will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery,” the singer tweeted Thursday.

Osbourne stated that the shows would be rescheduled for February 2020.  His Chula Vista show will now be July 29, 2020.

Tickets for the postponed “No More Tours 2” farewell tour will be valid for the new dates or can be refunded at point of purchase.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.