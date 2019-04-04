National Burrito Day: Deals from Chipotle and more

Posted 6:29 AM, April 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:08AM, April 4, 2019

SAN DIEGO — It’s a celebration we can all get behind.

Thursday is National Burrito Day. It happens on the first Thursday of April each year. Lets get right to the good stuff:

The Deals

Some restaurants around the county are participating in the made up holiday.

Chipotle: Get free delivery on orders of at least $10 when you order through Chipotle’s app or site. The offer is also available on orders placed through DoorDash. It is also offering a Dobrik Burrito, after YouTuber David Dobrik’s go-to order (chicken, brown rice, salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, cheese and a side of guac).

Del Taco: With the Del App and a minimum $5 purchase, get a free half-pound Bean & Cheese Burrito for National Burrito Day Thursday.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one burrito, get one free Thursday with a coupon posted at El Pollo Loco.

Rubio’s:  Get any burrito for $5 with the purchase of a drink Thursday and a coupon posted on Rubio’s.

Sombrero Mexican Food: Get any burrito for just 35 cents with the purchase of a burrito.

If we missed any of your favorite deals, let us know on our Facebook post.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.