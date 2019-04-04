× National Burrito Day: Deals from Chipotle and more

SAN DIEGO — It’s a celebration we can all get behind.

Thursday is National Burrito Day. It happens on the first Thursday of April each year. Lets get right to the good stuff:

The Deals

Some restaurants around the county are participating in the made up holiday.

Chipotle: Get free delivery on orders of at least $10 when you order through Chipotle’s app or site. The offer is also available on orders placed through DoorDash. It is also offering a Dobrik Burrito, after YouTuber David Dobrik’s go-to order (chicken, brown rice, salsa, two scoops of corn salsa, cheese and a side of guac).

Who knew sliding into DMS actually worked! CHIPOTLE NAMED A BURRITO AFTER ME #ad pic.twitter.com/bYQddDL3lQ — DAVID DOBRIK (@DavidDobrik) April 3, 2019

Del Taco: With the Del App and a minimum $5 purchase, get a free half-pound Bean & Cheese Burrito for National Burrito Day Thursday.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one burrito, get one free Thursday with a coupon posted at El Pollo Loco.

Rubio’s: Get any burrito for $5 with the purchase of a drink Thursday and a coupon posted on Rubio’s.

Sombrero Mexican Food: Get any burrito for just 35 cents with the purchase of a burrito.

If we missed any of your favorite deals, let us know on our Facebook post.